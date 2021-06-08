Gold price lowers to Rs93,800 per 10gm

The price of gold lowered modestly on Monday on some more profit-taking pressures from recent gains. At 1345 GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,890.30 an ounce after shedding $2.70 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Friday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan dropped to Rs93,800 against Rs93,900 on Friday last. According to experts, gold snapped a four-week winning streak to settle at $1,893 last week despite climbing to its highest level since early January at $1,916 on Tuesday last. They said the first-quarter GDP data from the euro area and the ZEW Survey from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket on Tuesday (today). Although these data are unlikely to have a direct impact on gold’s valuation, a sharp fluctuation in the EUR/USD pair could influence the USD demand.













