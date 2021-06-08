Governor assures Indonesian investors of every possible cooperation

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday said invited the Indonesian investors to work in different fields and assured them to provide every possible assistance to them. The Governor was talking to newly appointed Indonesian Consul General to Karachi, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, who called on him at Governor House Monday. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the relations between the two countries were strengthening with the passage of time and the Indonesian diplomats have been playing an important role in this regard. He hoped that the bilateral relations would further strengthen. Imran Ismail said that Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and has multiple opportunities for investment in various sectors. He further said that investment in the city has increased after improvement in the overall law and order situation in Karachi. Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that he would play his due role in promoting the bilateral relations for enhancing the volume of investment and trade between the two countries.













