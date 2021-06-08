Power tariff scaled down by paisas 44 per unit for April

National Electric Power Regulatory (NEPRA) has approved 44 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for April.

The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs had sought reduction of 84 paisa per unit having impact of Rs 8.5 billion for April under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The regulator held a public hearing on June 2 into FCA for April, said a notification issued here Monday.

However, the Authority approved negative FCA of 44 paisa having benefit of Rs 4.4 billion for consumers.

The Authority in its earlier FCA decisions for the months of August & October 2020 provisionally deducted Rs.7.5 billion on account of deviation from efficient merit order (EMO). However, based on the information/data submitted by NPCC/NTDC, the Authority has reworked the aforementioned impact and has decided to allow Rs.4.4 billion out of the previously withheld amount.

The same has been included in the FCA of April 2021, which resulted in reduction in negative FCA to 44 paisa per unit.

“The FCA of April 2021 shall be charged in the billing month of June 2021 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumers i.e. having consumption up-to 50 units, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units and Agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs, “ said the notification.

It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.