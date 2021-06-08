FDE permitted to hold exams for grade-8: Ministry

The Ministry of Federal Education has said that final examinations for class 1 to 8 all around the country are held internally and the decision to hold them or not rests with the provinces and individual schools. According to a press release of the ministry with reference to a news item circulating on different television channels and some newspapers, it is clarified that no instructions to conduct Class 1 to 8 exams or otherwise were issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. It said that it has issued no guidelines about grade 1 to 8 exams. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad, which is directly under the ministry, requested permission for holding exams of grade 8 which was accorded.













