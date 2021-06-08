President for enhancing cooperation with friendly countries in diverse areas

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for increasing cooperation with all friendly countries in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence.

He emphasized the need for enhanced engagements with friendly countries at political, economic and cultural levels to further expand cooperation with them for mutual benefit.

The President made these remarks while talking to resident Ambassadors-designate of Uzbekistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Bulgaria and Argentina, who separately called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier, the Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Uzmanov, Ambassador-designate of Cuba to Pakistan Javier Caro González, Ambassador-designate of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong, Ambassador-designate of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Genadieva Gancheva, and Ambassador-designate of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, presented their credentials to the President at a ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-appointed Ambassadors, the President expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening political, commercial and cultural relations with Pakistan.

While talking to the envoys separately, the President said that Pakistan wanted to work closely with friendly countries to address various challenges being faced by the world.

He briefed the envoys about the successful economic policies of the government, saying that Pakistan’s economy was performing well despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President apprised the envoys that Pakistan offered investment opportunities and the world should take benefit of a business-friendly environment by investing in different sectors of the economy.

He underscored that since Pakistan’s main emphasis had shifted from geo-political to geo-economics, it was focusing on improving regional connectivity and economic integration.

The President also highlighted the brutalities committed by Indian security forces against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to play an active role to stop India from committing human rights violations and grant the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Beekeeping

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underlined the need for strengthening and facilitating the beekeeping sector of the country as it has great potential to generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange.

He urged the need for improving the environmental conditions for beekeeping to increase the honey yield.

The President made these remarks while chairing a meeting on Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Vice Chancellor of University of Arid Agriculture and senior officials of the Government of Pakistan.

Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by his Ministry under TBTTP and informed that TBTTP would greatly contribute to increasing the production of honey as well as improving environmental conditions of the country.

He highlighted the steps taken for improving the honey-bee sector, ecosystem and creating skill development opportunities for youth to engage them in economic activity.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the Ministry of Climate Change, the President expressed the hope that plantation, under TBTTP, would not only boost the beekeeping sector but would also help in producing high quality of honey.

He emphasized the need to use modern beekeeping gears and training of beekeepers on modern lines to increase honey yield.

The President added that it was imperative to adopt the best marketing strategy and certification of honey to enhance its export.

