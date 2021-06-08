Van falls into Indus River, 15 drowned

A public service van on Monday fell into Indus River at upper-Kohistan, drowning 15 passengers, while dead body of a woman was recovered. According to media reports, A public-service Hiace van fell into Indus River at Panibah where 15 passengers were drowned.

A dead body of woman was recovered while 14 of the passengers are still missing. Rescue sources said that van was coming from Challas and saw accident at Panibah. People of same family were travelling by the vain. The rescue sources are not much hopeful about passengers being alive, since few hours have passed.