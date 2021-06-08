PML-N wants debate on Ghotki train accident in NA

PML-N has filed adjournment motion for putting Ghotki train accident to debate in the National Assembly (NA).

The adjournment motion carry the signatures of more than 12 members of NA. The motion said over 32 passengers were killed and more than 64 passengers were injured in this train accident. Such rail accidents bear evidence of deteriorating situation of railway and incompetence and negligence of railway authorities. Therefore, the matter be put to debate in NA forthwith.

CRF Irregularities

PML-N has filed calling attention notice in National Assembly (NA) on the matter of alleged financial irregularities of Rs 1200 billion in Corona Relief Fund (CRF).

The notice has been filed by MNAs including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Aurangzeb and others.

The notice said it has been identified in National Accounts Committee that financial irregularities of Rs 1200 billion have taken place in CRF. Pakistan had obtained 1.25 billion dollars from IMF and 1.50 billion dollars from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to fight against corona virus. The reports on financial irregularities of Rs 1200 billion in this fund are highly alarming and matter of grave concern.

The PML-N has sought reply from ministry of finance on this matter on the floor of the NA. Therefore, calling attention notice has been filed.