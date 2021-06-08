No political pressure on officers, depts: CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in Punjab has given unprecedented freedom to its officers to perform their duties on merit and there is no political pressure on officers and departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the postings of the government employees were being done purely on merit. He said that the menace of nepotism had also been done away with, and no pressure was ever exerted on any officer for execution of his official duties.

Usman Buzdar said that the officers were performing their duties under a system of chain of command. He regretted that the past rulers promoted a culture of humiliating officers based on their likes and dislikes, and the ego of some officers was hurt in the open. The PTI government valued honest and hardworking officers and those working hard for serving masses would be encouraged, added the CM.

Politicking over train accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored the politicisation of the Daharki train accident by the opposition parties.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM condemned the elements using train accidents for their politics and advised the opposition to extend sympathies to the bereaved families.

Regrettably, the impassive cabal was busy scoring points instead of sharing the pain and agony of the affected families, he added. It seems the opposition was obsessed with the unending lust for power. However, he added the nation had realised that this gang had no respect or honour for the lives of ordinary people. Using the train mischance for political purposes was a symbol of mean mentality; he added and stated the government fully shares the pain of the bereaved families.

Emergency imposed in hospitals

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a state of emergency has been declared in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad hospitals to treat the injured passengers of the Deharki train accident.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, emergency information desks have also been set up in the hospitals, along with a control room in the Deputy Commissioner Office Rahim Yar Khan to update the people concerned.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed the Commissioner Bahawalpur and DC RY Khan to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured and the attendees should also be fully taken care of.

The DC RY Khan said that 14 injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Sadiqabad while 34 others were admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RY Khan.

No polio case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that no polio case was reported this year due to effective measures adopted by the government.

In his message, the Chief Minister appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children as a 5-day anti-polio drive would continue till June 11 in the province. Saving minors from polio disease was a collective responsibility and everyone should extend support to safeguard the future of children, he said and asked the line departments to ensure the best results through sustained efforts.

A hundred per cent vaccination target would be achieved while implementing corona related SOPs, he vowed.

He said the parliamentarians as well as the field administration should strive hard to make the campaign a success. Children coming from other provinces should also be administered vaccine and field teams should be monitored, he added.

Minor girl’s death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from the Secretary Schools and Commissioner Lahore about the death of a girl student due to collapse of a wall of a private school here at Green Town.

The CM ordered for an action against the responsible persons and provision of the best medical treatment to the injured girls. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.