Mahira murder case: court extends physical remand of two accused

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused involved in Mahira murder case till June 11. Earlier, the accused- Zahir Jadoon and Muhammad Waseem- were produced before a judicial magistrate at Cantt Courts on expiry of their physical remand term. The investigation officer stated before the court that the investigations were ongoing and the physical custody of the accused was required for further investigations. He pleaded with the court to extend their physical remand for the purpose. However, the accused, Zahir Jadoon, stated that he was innocent and no investigation was carried out from him during the past four days. Subsequently, the court allowed the plea of the investigation officer and extended remand of the accused till June 11. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term. Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. The Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends- Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.













