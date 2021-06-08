China welcomes PM Khan’s positive remarks on President Xi’s congratulatory letter

China on Monday welcomed the positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on President Xi’s congratulatory message on the event of World Environment Day and affirmed to work together with Pakistan to build a clean and beautiful world.

“We take note of Prime Minister Khan’s positive response to President Xi’s words. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. We are ready to work with Pakistani side to forge close cooperation and enhance global environment governance to build a clean and beautiful world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular message. In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his ‘strong message’ on World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan on June 5.

“I thank President Xi’s strong message on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan reflecting our commitment to counter environment degradation. We laud President Xi’s leadership in combating climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration,” PM Khan said.

Wang Wenbing said, President Xi appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s giving priority to environment governance and stressed that China was ready to work with Pakistan and the wider international community within the framework of United Nations (UN) to build a community of human and nature and to build a beautiful and clean world. He said, President Xi’s congratulatory letter showed that China had taken a major responsibility in building a global community of shared future.

“As I said, China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners. We are ready to work with Pakistani side to forge close cooperation and enhance global environmental governance to build a clean and beautiful world,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong read out President Xi’s message at the World Environment Day event held at the Convention Center.

During his address, the prime minister said hosting the World Environment Day manifested Pakistan’s commitment to counter environmental degradation.

“We laud President Xi’s lordship in combating climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration,” the prime minister remarked on twitter. In his message, President Xi pledged that China would continue to be a participant, contributor and leading force in the construction of a global ecological civilization.

Noting that China will host the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, President Xi said his country was ready to work with all parties to inject new impetus into global environmental governance and contribute to a clean and beautiful world.