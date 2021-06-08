47pc withdrawal of foreign troops completed in Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is playing an active role of a facilitator for peace in Afghanistan and the country’s stance has been acknowledged that there is no military solution to the conflict.

Talking to media persons on Monday, the foreign minister said, “So far, 47 percent withdrawal of foreign troops has been completed.” Regarding the Palestine issue, the foreign minister said that Muslim countries will have to forge unity to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians. He said, “We will continue efforts for permanent peace in Palestine.” He said that 10 new hydro electricity generation projects would be completed in the country during the next 10 years for the provision of cheaper electricity to the people. He said that Pakistan has the potential of generating 50,000 megawatts electricity through renewable energy. He said that the previous governments signed costly agreements with independent power producers (IPPs).

He said that the federal government is working on the transformation of Pakistan’s geopolitics to a policy of geo-economics. He said that a Regional Economy Policy Division is being established at the Foreign Ministry to bring investment in the country. “We are introducing innovation in diplomacy using digital technology which will produce positive results,” he said.