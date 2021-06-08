Homage paid to Nationalist icon Rasool Bux Palijo on third death anniversary

Different events were held across the two districts- Thatta and Sujawal to commemorate the third death anniversary of eminent Nationalist, political figure, writer, jurist, philosopher, and revolutionary leader Rasool Bux Palijo who rekindled progressive politics in Sindh.

Events were held at Thatta Press club and in his village Mughar Khan Palijo where speakers paid glowing tribute to the crusader of political struggle in Sindh.

Earlier Senator Sasuui Palijo, members of Awami Tehreek and fans of his political ideology laid floral wreaths and Ajraks on the grave of Rasool Bux Palijo. Paying tribute to Rasool Bux Palijo Senator Sasui Palijo who is also his niece said that Rasool Bux Palijo spearheaded several political struggles in Sindh and gave people of Sindh the courage to stand for their rights adding that he launched successful campaigns against conspiracies hatched by dictators against Sindh.

Born in Jungshahi, he received his early education there and moved to Karachi for higher education where he did his LLB. He was a leading human rights activist who gave awareness to the suppressed people about their rights. He also served as a lawyer of the Supreme Court and had command over several languages – Sindhi, Urdu, English, Bengali, Arabic, Persian, and Hindi.

He started a movement for doing away with the One Unit and also played a pivotal role in the Movement for Restoration of Democracy. He is also credited with creating political awareness among women.

Poet Suraj Sujawali said that Rasool Bux Palijo and his father Sarvech Sujawali were close cronies who together took part in the MRD movement set into motion during the dictatorship. ” R.B Palijo was a ray of hope for people of Sindh who taught them to fight against tyranny. said Suraj. The veteran politician advocated Sindh’s Riparian rights and vividly opposed the construction of Kalabagh Dam during Musharraf’s regime. He was of the view that education can change the fate of Sindhi women for that he founded Sindhiyani Tahreek. Palijo authored around 30 books in different languages on different topics particularly on politics and history.