Man shoots daughter-in-law, nephew dead in ‘honour killing’

A man killed his daughter-in-law 26 and his nephew 20 at his house in an apparent ‘honour killing’ after they were caught in a compromising position at his home, in Manzoor Mugheri village located near Sujawal Junejo, on Monday.

According to the Police, Mumtaz Mugheri allegedly gunned down his daughter-in-law, Shahzadi, wife of his son Ali Mardan Mugheri, and a 20-year old Altaf Mugheri. Police said that Mumtaz fired shots from his repeater and killed both on the spot after seeing them in compromising positions. SHO Ahmed Nawaz Tunio said that the accused has been arrested along with the weapon used in the killing, who has also confessed to the crime. Both the bodies were shifted to Miro Khan Taluka Hospital for fulfillment of legal formalities by the police but due to unavailability of a lady doctor at Miro Khan, the body of the woman was again sent to Shahdadkot Hospital for autopsy.