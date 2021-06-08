Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre established in Lahore

District Government Lahore has established Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination center at Nishter Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Upholding the legacy of contributing to the national causes as a responsible corporate citizen, The Bank of Punjab has provided complete infrastructure support for the project.

This first of its kind facility in Pakistan was jointly inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Mr. Muddassir Riaz Malik (Deputy Commissioner Lahore). Senior officials of government and The Bank of Punjab also witnessed the ceremony.

This facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15-20 minutes which includes registration, vitals checking, and inoculation. After vaccination, beneficiaries will be required to wait for 15 minutes in the parking lot conveniently.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) said, “It’s another great step towards meeting the national target of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year. It is essentially important that everyone gets vaccinated at the earliest in order to stop the spread of this pandemic and to bring back normalcy which is not only critical for the social fabric of the society but also the economic activity. I congratulate Government of the Punjab and District Government Lahore for coming up with this great idea. Feeling proud of being part of this initiative, we reiterate our commitment to do more in future.”

While speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Muddassir Riaz Malik (Deputy Commissioner Lahore) said, “The opening of this facility will help District Government Lahore in achieving the target of getting 7 to 8 million population of the city vaccinated in 6 months. This is eventually going to help us in reopening of Lahore and economy as well. I’m grateful to The Bank of Punjab for their swift response and making this vaccination center operational in record three days. We’re going to make more such centers in different areas of the city for facilitation of general public.”

This drive-through vaccination center will remain open from 8 PM to 2 AM (Weekdays) and 5 pm to 2 am (Saturday & Sunday) with the capacity to cater large number of cars at a time. Being a quick, hassle free and convenient option, this facility will serve as a self-motivational factor for people to get themselves vaccinated on priority.