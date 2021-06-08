NA speaker visits ailing thalassemia patients at Sundas Foundation

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser visited Sundas Foundation and inquired about the health of Thalssemia, Hemophilia and other blood disorder patients, the speaker also distributed gifts and flowers among the patients.

He also lauded the screening system on the most advance equipment and treatment facilities under the highly trained Doctors and medical staff. He further expressed his satisfaction for extending quality treatment facilities.

He also praised the Khalid Abass Dar, Hassan Nissar, Suhail Warraich, Suhail Ahmad, Ali Rauf, Asif Affan and president Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan for advance the legacy of Munoo Bhai late.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser invited the patients of Thalassemia to visit parliament House, he reiterated that our young generation should have their Thalassemia carrier tests done before marriage, so that the fatal disease be prevented.

He appealed to the philanthropics to help the Foundation in this hour of need and COVID lock down, on a visitor book he wrote his observations which say that the way the president Sundas Foundation is striving for the patients along with his team beggars descriptions and Allah Almighty also like such people.

MNA Faiz Ullah Kmaoka , senator Ayub Afridi and MNA Junaid Akbar were also present during the visit along with speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.