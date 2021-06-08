Peshawar Zalmi’s Miller all geared up for batsman-friendly track in Abu Dhabi

LAHORE: David Miller, Peshawar Zalmi’s South African star, is excited to be part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (tomorrow). The aggressive left-handed batsman is ready for the spin-friendly track in Abu Dhabi as he hopes to see the former champions do well in the remaining matches of Pakistan’s premier T20 league. “Spinners are going to play a big part in this tournament. Since the tournament is being played at one venue only, I suspect wickets will become more spin-friendly as the event progresses. Batsmen should be ready for the challenge,” Miller told reporters during a virtual press conference on Monday. The 31-year-old player believes the hot weather conditions will also help the spinners get more turn from the wicket.

“The heat factor can also play a big part on the condition of the wickets. All the teams have quality spinners in their ranks and it could become a challenge for batsmen at the back end of the tournament,” Miller said. A quality white-ball batsman, Miller has the ability to change the course of a game in a matter of a few overs. And Miller hopes to make an impact for Zalmi with his positive style of batting. “In terms of my role for Zalmi, I would like to contribute to the team in a positive manner. I could be at the wicket in third over or in 15th over. It depends on the situation of the match. I want to perform in any situation to earn victory for my team,” he said. “Overall, I’m so excited to perform well for Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi.”

Miller said the quarantine and self-isolation was very tough to manage, but admitted it was mandatory to follow the protocols during the global pandemic. “It is very difficult and tough to manage the quarantine, even after the completion of that period. The life in bio-bubble is not so easy,” he said. “Players are not allowed to travel much and there are SOPs and restrictions which everyone has to follow. “Tour after tour bio-bubbles could be very taxing for players. We need some sunshine to keep ourselves fresh and healthy. I hope this pandemic gets over sooner than later and we return to normal routines.” Miller is also looking forward to playing under the captaincy of Wahab Riaz. The Pakistan fast bowler has been given the responsibility of leading Peshawar Zalmi.