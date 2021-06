Renowned singer Sunny Benjamin John, known as S.B. John, passed away after a prolonged illness in Karachi last night.

Sunny Benjamin John was 90 years old. He started singing in 1950 and joined Radio Pakistan.

He got national fame after singing the song ‘Tu jo nahin hai to kuchh bhi nahin hai’ for the film Savera in 1959.

S.B. John was decorated with the President’s Pride of Performance award in 2011.