Brooke is a ‘proud mama’ as daughter wears her 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom

Brooke Shields just had a sweet prom moment with her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy.

The teen, who Brooke shares with her husband, film producer Chris Henchy, asked her mom if she could wear the dress the actress wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, in which she was nominated for her starring role in Suddenly Susan. It was her second nomination for the role, and though she lost to Calista Flockhart for Ally McBeal, the dress was no less special to Rowan.

Brooke shared a series of pics of her daughter getting ready to head off to prom in the red strapless number, along with the caption, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom.”

The Blue Lagoon actress concluded the post by calling herself a “proud mama!”

‘The Blue Lagoon’ actress concluded the post by calling herself a ‘proud mama!’

Brooke’s followers gushed over Rowan’s dress. Helena Christensen wrote, “Congratulations to your beautiful funny smart girl.” Debra Messing added, “OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!! I remember you in that gown that night! And now your beautiful daughter gets to make new memories with it.”

Brooke, who is also mom to 15-year-old Grier Henchy, previously opened up about whether or not she would want her daughters to go into modelling, which was her own way into the entertainment industry.

“The younger one has sort of been hinting around, but you know what, I won’t be the one pushing them into it,” Brooke told The New York Post in 2017. “I think they need to really have as much of a conventional upbringing as you can in New York City, with kids their own age, and not be thrown into something with all the pressure.”

Brooke isn’t the only celebrity whose daughter asked for a special prom dress this year. Jennie Garth recently shared that her daughter asked her to sew her gown for the high school milestone.

“That was my first dress that I ever made,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Entertainment Tonight on June 4. “It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn’t have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me.”

Off the rack? Not for these kids!