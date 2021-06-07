Versatile singer Naeem Bubloo passes away

Prolific singer of radio, TV and stage, Naeem-Ul-Hassan Bubloo, who died of liver complications, was laid to rest at Nishtar graveyard on late Sunday night.

He was over 60.

He was hospitalized in Shaukat Khanum, Lahore for about one year where he was being treated for liver cancer.

His funeral prayers were offered at Ayesha Mosque at Justice Hameed colony which was attended by a large number of family members, friends, fans and colleagues.

Born in Multan, the accomplished artist studied at Govt Muslim High School and later on did his bachelors from Govt Emerson College. By profession, he was a banker and was leading a retired life. His singing career spanned over four decades.

He was survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter who is also a banker.

Renowned musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed said that Naeem was a student of great composer Ustad Kareem Bux who taught him pros and cons of music.

Bubloo had a command over all types of singing including ghazals,classical, pop and folk music, he said and added that ” Kitney khab sjay hongey, kitney phool khiley honey , jab tum meray sheher ki galion sy guzray ge ney’ shot him to fame.

He sang songs in Urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki Ustad Sagheer said and added that Naeem had a number of fans at home and abroad. Former DG Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik said that Multan had lost a sweet singer of national level with Naeem’s death. He said that the singer had sung several songs for Radio Pakistan and PTV.

Bubloo was among those artists who got the National Anthem recorded, he informed.

He was the identity of Multan, Mr Malik concluded.