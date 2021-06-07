Campus Cricket to serve as Talent Hunt program for Peshawar Zalmi

The Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi has joined hands with Red Bull in Pakistan for the first time as the official ‘Talent Partner’. Both organizations will be working to uplift not only cricket but other sports in the country as well.

As Zalmi is one of the active organizations throughout the year in fetching the talent for PSL, from next season, the annual international T20 tournament for college cricket teams – Campus Cricket, will serve as the Talent Hunt program for Peshawar Zalmi. The best players will get a trial as a part of the Zalmi Camp.

Mr. Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi expressed his delight over the signing of an agreement. “It is a huge development in our search to find and nurture young talent in Pakistan. We are looking forward to working with our sponsor together to provide the young generation with the best of opportunities”.

Chief Commercial Officer Peshawar Zalmi, Mr. Nausherwan Effandi said “We at Peshawar Zalmi aim to capitalize on our synergies to ensure that we provide our fans with the best experiences in various sports such as cricket, football, esports to name a few.

Like the cricket talent hunt program, the two entities will also be working in other sports and holding national-level competitions.

The partnership will be launching with ‘That One Inning’, the video series, in which Pakistani cricket stars such as Shoaib Malik and Imam ul Haq will share the best moments in their careers, how they stay fit and much more.

That One Inning is scheduled to launch in the first week of June.