Coronavirus claims 24 more lives, 306 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The pandemic has claimed 24 deaths, while on Monday 306 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of active cases reached 344,498 and the death toll now is 10,314. However, 317,947 cases have been recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 153 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 4 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 23 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 1 in Chakwal, 6 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 9 in Gujarat,13 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 0 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang, 3 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab,1 in Bhakkar, 36 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal,1 in Lodhran,5 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 6 in Rahimyar Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur, 2 Bahawalnagar, 1 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,298,140 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.