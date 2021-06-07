Cryptos recover losses with bitcoin nears $36,000 mark

Weekends in recent months have been rocky for cryptocurrencies; however, this weekend remained mixed for the crypto market that bounced back on Sunday. The combined market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies gained 0.4 percent to reach $1.696 trillion as of 1235 GMT on Sunday. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, gained 0.48 percent to reach $35,979. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $673 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 2.84 percent to reach $2,703. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $314 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 0.28 percent to reach $0.934. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $93.4 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.68 with a 0.01 percent gain in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $54 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 0.64 percent to reach $0.372. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $48.2 billion. Meanwhile, El Salvador is taking steps to become the first sovereign nation to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar, potentially setting the stage for other nations to reduce central-bank influence over their economies.













