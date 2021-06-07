England labour to New Zealand draw

LONDON: England had little to do with the challenge offered by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s enterprising last-day declaration as the first Test at Lord’s ended in a draw on Sunday. Williamson set the hosts a target of 273 in 75 overs when he boldly closed his side’s second innings on 169-6 after rain forced an early lunch on Sunday. But the home side, in the face of some disciplined bowling and with an inexperienced middle-order, made a cautious start to their chase on a tricky pitch in a match where the whole of Friday’s third day was washed out. England, who have not lost a home Test series since 2014, were 170-3 in 70 overs when a draw was agreed.

That left this two-match series all square heading into next week’s second Test at Edgbaston. It also meant England ended a run of three straight defeats following a 3-1 series loss in India this year. This match was most notable for New Zealand opener Devon Conway marking his Test debut with a remarkable 200 in the tourists’ first innings 378. England opener Dom Sibley, out for a duck in the first innings, ground his way to 60 not out off 207 balls on Sunday with just three fours. Joe Root, in at 56-2 in the 31st over, tried to up the tempo but by that stage a draw was looking the likeliest result in a match that marked the return of spectators to international cricket in England following last year’s Covid-19 restrictions.

England captain Root, having hit five fours, the was lbw for 40 to left-arm paceman Neil Wagner, who finished with 2-27 in 16 overs. Earlier, opener Rory Burns, who made 132 in England’s modest first-innings 275, fell for 25 when he edged Wagner low to second slip. And England’s 49-1 soon became 56-2. Tim Southee, who took 6-43 in England’s first innings, had Zak Crawley out for a second two of the match via a sliced drive to gully. New Zealand were missing left-arm quick Trent Boult, who only arrived in the UK on Friday after a period of family leave. England debutant paceman Ollie Robinson took 3-26.