Youngsters excel in Royal Palm Little Masters Golf Tournament

LAHORE: With ease in the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a cheerful and high spirited time as the First Royal Palm Little Masters Golf Tournament was contested at the Royal Palm Golf Course by boys ranging in the age bracket of 11 to 15 years and in age category of 16-21 years here on Sunday. On a rather hot day, the competing young golfers showed purposeful resolve and appeared undaunted by the heat or the blazing sun and went into the 18 holes contest with unwavering intent of showing their golfing skills acquired through considerable hard work. The top performer in the age bracket of 11-15 was Murtaza Tarrar who played admirably well, hitting his tee shots with stirring precision and avoiding any major blemish or error. Noticeable was his confidence and at no stage in the 18 holes round did he appear nervous or edgy. His steadiness helped him to capture the first net position with a score of net 66, a commendable effort indeed. Other performers in this age category were Sher Ali and Ahmed Ibrahim. Sher Ali emerged as winner of second net position with a net score of 67 while third net position was secured by Ahmed Ibrahim. This talented one had a score of net 69.

The luminous one in age bracket of 16-21 was Khawaja Yousaf. With a round of net 70 he won the first net position. His nearest adversary was Mazahir Abbas who was successful in ending up as runner-up, his score being net 74. Third net was won by Abdullah Aqib with a score of net 76. The overall winner of this Royal Palm Little Masters Golf Tournament was M Ibrahim while the runner-up was Sher Shah. A few competitors who played steadily but did not win prizes were Ali Ejaz, Aaraz Waqar, M Abdullah, Rayar Faraz and Wajahat Anwer. Longest drive was hit by Ibrahim Javed while nearest to the pin prize went to Sher Shah.