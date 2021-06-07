Fawad Khan set to star in Hollywood production ‘Ms Marvel’?

It seems like fans of Fawad Khan are in for a treat after his long hiatus from the screen! According to reports, Fawad is gearing up to star in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, according to the show’s IMDb page.

BBC’s Haroon Rashid was the first to speculate about the casting, tweeting on Friday, “Wow! Fawad Khan is set to appear in Ms. Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDB page.”

The series, first announced in 2019, is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2021 and is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Pakistani Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

While the initial cast was first confirmed in Dec. 2020 by Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige at the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, speculations about further castings have been rampant – Bollywood’s Farhan Akhtar and Pakistan’s Samina Ahmed have also been confirmed as cast since.

The series will also star newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular hero, along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, and Travina Springer, as shared by the studio on its website.