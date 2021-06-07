Dilip Kumar is alive, says family

Reacting to rumours regarding Dilip Kumar’s death, a statement issued by his family on his Twitter account asked fans of the legendary actor “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards”.

“Saab (Dilip Kumar) is stable. “Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers,” it said. According to the tweet, doctors said the actor “should be home in two to three days. Insh’Allah.”

Earlier, a statement said, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”