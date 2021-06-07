Chrissy exits Mindy’s Netflix show after controversy

Chrissy Teigen has cancelled an upcoming part on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever, three weeks after apologizing amid a backlash over her past bullying of then-teenage Courtney Stodden.

A spokesperson for the show told E! News that Teigen, 35, decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the second season, which premieres in July. The part is expected to be recast. The model has not commented on her departure. Her participation in Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by Kaling’s childhood, was rumoured but never officially announced.

The news comes three weeks after she publicly apologized for bullying Stodden, 26, just after the influencer and model rose to fame following their controversial 2011 marriage at age 16 to then 50-year-old LOST star Doug Hutchinson. Teigen made her comments two days after The Daily Beast posted an interview with Stodden, who has since divorced the actor and recently got engaged to their current boyfriend, in which they detailed some of the cookbook author’s past cruel messages.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world,” she tweeted on May 12. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen continued, “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Teigen also added, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden said on Instagram last month that they accepted Teigen’s apology and forgave her, but added that neither the star nor her associates communicated with them privately.

“In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Stodden added. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

After Teigen made her apology, it was reported that her Cravings cookware line was no longer available at Target. A rep for the retailer told Fox Business in a statement at the time, “We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target.” However, Target still sells her cookbooks.