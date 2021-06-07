Countries get bankrupt with corruption of political elites: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said countries get bankrupt and indebted when the head of state or government and his/her ministers become corrupt.

In a tweet on Sunday along with a link regarding the US presidential actions titled ‘memorandum on establishing the fight against corruption as a core US national security interest,’ the prime minister said, “When low level officials take bribes it creates problems for the citizens as speed money is like a tax on them but countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state and his ministers are corrupt.”

The attached link of the memorandum read, “Corruption corrodes public trust; hobbles effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undercuts development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism, and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders a means to undermine democracies worldwide. When leaders steal from their nations’ citizens or oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequality widens, and trust in government plummets.”

Earlier on May 20, addressing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of Naukundi-Mashkhel road in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan reiterated his resolve that he and his government would not bow down before corrupt mafia and would not grant a reprieve to anyone.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for all official engagements to be held in Urdu, with an aim to give due respect to the national language and promote the same.

“The prime minister has been pleased to desire that henceforth all the programmes events/ceremonies, arranged for the prime minister, shall be conducted in the national (Urdu) language,” said a communique issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It added: “Further necessary action to implement the above directions of the prime minister shall be taken by all concerned accordingly.”

Furthermore, the PM was quoted as saying that he was “committed to promoting and giving due respect to the national language.”

In September 2015, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered adopting Urdu as the official language at all government departments.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by then Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja announced its judgment over the petitions seeking to adopt Urdu as the official language. Calling for an immediate implementation of Article 251, the top court had issued nine guidelines for making Urdu the official language.

According to Article 251, the national language of Pakistan is Urdu and arrangements shall be made for it to be used for official and other purposes within fifteen years from the commencing day.

“Subject to clause (1), English language may be used for official purposes until arrangements are made for its replacement by Urdu,” the article states.

The Constitution of Pakistan under Article 251 specifies, “Without prejudice to the status of the national language, a provincial assembly may by law prescribe measures for the teaching, promotion and use of a provincial language in addition to the national language.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked China for offering support to step up cooperation in restoration of the ecosystem to combat environmental challenges.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping for his strong message on the World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan reflecting Islamabad’s commitment to counter environment degradation.

The PM also applauded President Xi’s leadership in combating climate change and biodiversity loss along with his offer to cooperate over ecosystem restoration.

A day ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the international community should work together with unprecedented ambition and action to strive for a fair and reasonable system of global environmental governance featuring win-win cooperation and promote the sustainable development of humanity. He stressed that the earth is humanity’s shared home, and a sound ecosystem is essential for the prosperity of civilisations.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the World Environment Day events held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pakistan hosted the World Environment Day celebrations this year on Saturday, the first time in history in partnership with the UN Environment Program (UNEP).

Experts view this as recognition of the country’s much-publicised battle against the simmering climate change challenges and an opportunity to lure investment to promote eco-tourism and showcase to the world its varied ecology from snow-capped peaks in the north to glistening waters in the south, besides the abundant wildlife.

They, however, argue that the country has a long journey ahead to tackle a slew of environmental challenges, from unplanned urbanisation to daunting deforestation, and ever-increasing pollution to unseasonal rains, accompanied by floods.

British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for starting the 10 Billion Tsunami Trees programme to deal with climate change on Sunday.

In his message on World Environment Day Boris Johnson said that climate change is driven once again by our actions and the way we treat the natural world. He urged the countries to redouble efforts to control the rise in temperature.

He saluted PM Imran khan for promising to plant 10 billion trees to tackle climate change and also vowed to start a Pakistan-like plantation drive in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad to commemorate World Environment Day in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), yesterday, Prime minister Imran Khan termed it an honour for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day.

He had said that previously only 640 million trees were planted in the country while the PTI-led KP government alone during its five-year tenure planted one billion saplings.

“Unfortunately, forest land in Pakistan has been ruined and occupied,” he said and blamed the timber mafia for ruining the jungle area in the country.