Opposition aches from govt’s economic performance: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties are wailing over sustainable economic development but they were tight-lipped when the economy was slow-paced due to their wrong policies in the past.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said that the country has been put on the road of progress and development, and the national economy is improving day by day but the opposition is making hue and cry.

He said that mistakes of the former regimes have been rectified, besides bringing back the economy on track, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Economic growth will leave a positive impact on the lives of the common men, he added.

He said that the agenda of the opposition is to stop the development and progress and this is the motive of Pakistan’s enemies as well. He said that opposition is engaged in fulfilling the preposterous agenda of weakening the country by creating hurdles in national progress and development.

He said that the opposition has miserably failed to score points due to the government’s economic performance. He further warned that no one will be allowed to derail the process of national development.

Buzdar said that during the last two and a half years, every conspiracy hatched by the opposition has met the same fate. He slammed the opposition and said that the government is stronger than before. The aspirations of those who want to bring down the government will not succeed.

He said that the opposition has no agenda and they are doing politics on non-issues. The time of befooling the people with hollow slogans has passed. The PTI government is fulfilling its promises made to the people.

He said that conspiratorial elements should first answer their looting and plundering. The politics of such elements who bankrupt the country has met its logical end. He claimed that the present government is the torch-bearer of transparency and merit and is engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bazdar said that the nation has not yet forgotten the previous regimes of looting and plundering. He claimed that there is anarchy and chaos in the ranks of the opposition. Rejected elements should first look into their pockets and avoid criticism for the sake of criticism, he added. He said that the government has taken practical steps for the welfare of the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar became the voice of differently abled Kiran Ishtiaq, a courageous girl student from the suburb village of Rahim Yar Khan.

It is worth mentioning that the video of Kiran Ishtiaq went viral on social media.

The chief minister took prompt notice and directed the authorities to provide financial assistance to the girl and employment for her brother.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the personnel of district administration went to the residence of Kiran Ishtiaq and gave her a check for financial assistance and appointment letter of a government job to her brother Khan Muhammad.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that Kiran Ishtiaq was like his own daughters.

Taking care of her was his duty and the responsibility of the state as well, he said and added that Kiran Ishatiaq didn’t give up despite the adverse circumstances and continued her education.

He said that the whole nation was proud of Kiran Ishtiaq and it was necessary to encourage such exemplary daughters of the nation.