Schools will open after teachers are vaccinated, says Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that schools will reopen once all teachers are vaccinated.

He said this at the Expo Centre, where another hall has been made into a vaccination centre.

Shah said that lockdown and coronavirus SOPs will be significantly relaxed after everyone is vaccinated. He said that people have demanded that businesses reopen fully, but for that traders and customers need to vaccinate and also keep proof of it with them.

“I request everyone to cooperate,” he said. “We have to vaccinate three million people.”

Murad said that Sindh will stop the salaries of government employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

The Sindh government also announced to extend business hours till 8:00pm from Monday (today), a day after holding talks with the traders.

However, the provincial government has made it mandatory for all shops to maintain a vaccination certificate of the staff, this was announced by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following a meeting of the provincial Corona Task Force on Sunday.

He said that it will be mandatory upon all staff of shops to get vaccinated and the vaccination certificates of the staff will be checked after a fortnight.

The meeting also decided to allow outdoor dining until 12:00am with social distance. It was further decided at the meeting that Sea View and other beaches will be reopened while salons will be allowed to operate with adherence to the Covid SOPs.