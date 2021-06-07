Stringent legislation against fake news becomes inevitable: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that stringent legislation against fake news has become inevitable to ensure objectivity and truth.

In a tweet on Sunday, the information minister said those who are opposing anti-fake news legislation and term it against freedom of expression should reconsider their approach.

Earlier on Saturday, declaring the purported draft of the media development making the rounds online as fake news, Fawad made it clear in no uncertain terms that the PTI government believes in freedom of the media.

To regulate print, electronic and social media, the government will bring in laws in consultation with all stakeholders. A concept paper in this regard has been sent to media organisations and will be purposefully discussed with all the journalist organisations, including the Council of Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

During a meeting with officials of the CPNE, he said that the ordinance being discussed on social media was a glaring example of fake news with which the government has nothing to do. “We want legislation to stop fake news on new technology, especially social media. Whether new laws are introduced or old laws are amended, if the stakeholders object to the concept paper, we will not do anything that would give the impression of banning the media,” he said.