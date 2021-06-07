FO terms drop in Covid-19 cases to lowest level heartening

Foreign Office has said that the drop in Covid-19 cases to the lowest level since the start of the third wave of pandemic is heartening as it shows Pakistan is moving forward in its fight against contagion. In a tweet on Sunday, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that due to effective policies and timely interventions, the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped to 3.1 percent lowest since the current wave of the pandemic started. Separately, in a statement on Sunday, Chaudhry said that Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to play its due role in combating the climate crisis, protecting biological diversity and restoring the ecosystem. He said that hosting of the World Environment Day 2021 in Islamabad is an acknowledgement of the country’s swift transition towards a “clean and green” Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is already in the midst of one of the world’s most ambitious efforts to expand and restore its forests, having already planted a billion trees as part of its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project. The spokesperson said it is high time for the international community to translate political commitments on combating climate change and environmental degradation into tangible actions. He said that for developing countries like Pakistan, this would not be possible without provision of sufficient support by developed partners in the form of means of implementation: green finance, technology transfer, and capacity building.













