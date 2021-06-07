PM in touch with Saudi Arabia over Sinopharm issue: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally handling the matter related to Sinopharm vaccine’s non-acceptance in Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle East.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the Covid-19 vaccination centre in F-9 sector of Islamabad on Sunday, Rashid said that the PM has also told the cabinet that he is in touch with the Middle Eastern countries in this regard. He said,”Sinopharm is a great vaccine and I salute the Chinese’ cooperation in this regard.”

He thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for extending its full support to Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus. He said that timely decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan helped Islamabad in containing coronavirus.

Rashid said the vaccination process in Pakistan is better as compared to other countries of the region as a large number of people are visiting vaccination centres after awareness.

Regarding the opposition’s emerging role against the incumbent government, Rashid said, “I do not see any opposition against [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.”

Terming the opposition “ineffective and useless”, the interior minister said the same opposition had issued last year December as the deadline for the incumbent government’s ouster, but the government is now about to present another budget. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no threat from the opposition parties.

To a question regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said, “Nawaz succeed in hoodwinking the government and Imran Khan regrets that too, but we stopped PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from going abroad.”