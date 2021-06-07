NA Speaker Asad Qaiser visits Iqbal mausoleum

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday visited the mausoleum of great poet of the east and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath on the grave.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and later recorded his impression in the visitor’s book. Talking to the media, he said that the opposition should effectively utilize the forum of parliament to tackle various challenges facing the country including water shortage, environment and others.

He said that all steps which the incumbent government had taken for the protection of the environment yielded good results, due to which, Pakistan hosted the main ceremony in connection with World Environment Day on Saturday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to hold discussion on the economy, water issue, global warming, food security, coronavirus and pollution problems, adding that he would allow maximum time to discuss these issues comprehensively in the parliament. Asad Qaiser said there should be meaningful debate on national issues in which the opposition should share its point of view. Regarding the Kashmir issue, the NA Speaker said that all resolutions in connection with the Kashmir issue were passed jointly in the parliament.