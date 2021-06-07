FIR yet to be registered after PTI MPA stormed Pesco grid station

The police are yet to register an FIR on Sunday, as ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Fazal Elahi has stormed a grid station in Peshawar along with his hundreds of companions and tried to incite the people against the power supply company in the city.

According to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), PTI MPA Fazal Elahi along with his 400 companions besieged the grid station in Peshawar. The MPA shifted the commercial feeder load to residential feeder load. The company said that the provincial assembly member did not leave alone the Pesco official in his bid to lower the load on the commercial feeder. The Pesco officials further said that the PTI MPA also blocked the Ring Road and incited people against the power supply company. The Pesco officials went to lodge the First Investigation Report against MPA Fazal Elahi and 25 of his accomplices with the Bhana Marri police station but still the FIR had not been registered against the provincial assembly member and his companions.