Sania approves Cognitive API architecture for Ehsaas’ One Window Socioeconomic Registry

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar has approved Cognitive API architecture for Ehsaas “One Window Socioeconomic Registry”.

The Cognitive API architecture for Ehsaas’ National Socio-Economic Registry 2021 is one of the six main pillars of ‘One Window Ehsaas’. With the survey, which is building the registry currently 90.5% complete nationwide, Ehsaas is firming up its plans to open data sharing and data access services for all executing agencies under the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD).

Data sharing will be done through the Cognitive API Architecture approach.

The deployment of Ehsaas API architecture for data sharing will allow executing agencies to access data from the unified registry in real-time to validate beneficiary information.

This will empower them to ascertain eligibility of potential beneficiaries.

The benefits which each family and individual is receiving from each organization will be visible to all agencies across all Ehsaas programs.

There will be two-way data sharing; agencies with whom data will be shared will also be required to update the registry with their own information, hence the registry will become more robust over time.

A final presentation was made to Dr. Sania Nishtar who closely oversaw this process.

She praised the technical team working on Ehsaas Cognitive API Architecture approach and congratulated them.

Later, this service will be extended to provinces and other government agencies implementing Ehsaas programs as well.

The API architecture for data sharing will facilitate adoption of the Ehsaas One Window targeting Policy.