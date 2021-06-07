Edhi Home faces closure if not registered within 3 days

The Child Protection Bureau has sent a notification to the Edhi Home, Lahore for the closure of its office in the metropolitan city in case the latter fails to get registered under the Child Protection Act within three days. Reportedly, the Child Protection Bureau on Sunday notified the Edhi Home, Lahore to get its Lahore office registered under the Child Protection Act within three days otherwise the bureau would shut its Lahore office and take all the children lodging at the Edhi Home in its custody.

Edhi Home, Lahore at present is providing shelter to 70 homeless girls and boys. The Edhi administration has asked for one month’s time from the bureau for registration.

The bureau administration on the other hand said that the bureau has been sending notices to the Edhi Home for the last four months regarding registration, but the Edhi Home had failed to respond.

According to sources, the bureau has sought police intervention in this regard. The bureau has warned that if the Edhi Home failed to get registered within three days then the bureau would take legal action.