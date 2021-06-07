World Oceans Day to be marked on Tuesday

World Oceans Day would be marked on June 8 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the crucial role the sea plays as sources of food, oxygen and medicine.

It was officially recognized by the United Nations (UN) in 2008 and was observed on June 8 each year.

The world’s oceans need our protection.

Numerous events would be organized around the world to mark World Oceans Day. One of the organizing bodies, the Ocean Project, counted more than 300 events in 45 countries in 2010. These included photo contests, fossil hunting walks, demonstrations, and concerts. Different themes are assigned to every World Oceans Day. In 2012, the theme was “Youth: The Next Wave for Change.”

The world’s oceans play a key role for life on Earth. According to the UN, they were “the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe, [as well as] a major source of food and medicines and a critical part of the biosphere.”

In the past few decades, the threats from pollution, overfishing and other forms of exploitation to marine habitats have increased dramatically.