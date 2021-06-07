Walkathon to create awareness against tax evasion

Participants of awareness walkathon urged government to take stern action against tax evasion A fresh new sight was seen on the roads of the capital. A peaceful and fun walkathon, HumQadm, was arranged by Behtar Pakistan, a think tank, to create awareness against tax evasion especially in the cigarette industry. Almost every third cigarette has illicit origins. Local illegal cigarettes manufacturers are making an economic dent of almost Rs 70 billion every year. This walkathon was from the bus chowk to the express chowk on Jinnah Avenue. Participants were made aware of how illicit cigarette manufacturers evade taxes and annually cost the national exchequer billions. Multiple celebrities including politicians, showbiz stars, media, civil society along with the general public from all walks of life took part in this awareness walk against the blatant violations of minimum price and tax laws by local illicit manufacturers and actively voiced their concerns over the need to plug this huge tax evasion. According to data shared with the participants, of the total cigarette sector, only two companies which have a market share of 60%, pay 98% of total taxes to the national exchequer. The remaining 40% of the market, captured by illicit cigarette manufacturers, pay only 2% of total taxes.













