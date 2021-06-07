IoBM announces Dr Ahmer S Karim (ASK) 500K Grant Challenge Winners

Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi recently announced the winners of the Dr. Ahmer S. Karim (ASK) Grant Challenge. The events and their proceedings were held virtually. Five student teams have been selected so they can take their innovative business startup ideas to the next level. They will undergo a rigorous capacity building and monitoring program under the aegis of Shahjehan S. Karim Business Incubation Centre (SSK-BIC) at IoBM. The winning teams were Boltay Haroof, Karachi University & American University, Dubai; Bridge, IoBM; Healthitol, Karachi University; Pak Senicare, Karachi University; Tactonicbiotic, COMSATS University, Islamabad, and Fatima Jinnah University. The judges of Grant Challenge were Jehan Ara, Founder and CEO, Katalyst Labs and Member of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom; Ms. Shahnaz Kapadia Rahat, CEO, Mera Maan Pvt Ltd; Furqan Qureshi, Founder, TheFourDees; Salman Tufail, Director, Tufail Chemical Industries Ltd; Danyaal Zuhair, Head of Business Management, Teamup Group; Amr Ali Karim, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong, and Nabhan Shah Karim, Assistant Professor of Practice and Head of Media Productions, IoBM. SSK-BIC at IoBM aims to incubate the start-ups and link them to relevant potential investors in later stages.













