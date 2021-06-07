Masood terms ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in IIOJK war crimes

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the inclusion of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the dialogue process between India and Pakistan for a just solution of the Kashmir issue is imperative.

“It is not possible for India and Pakistan to take any decision regarding Kashmir without the participation of Kashmiris or any decision to be taken in Washington by keeping Kashmiris uninformed, or even holding a debate on Kashmir in the UN Security Council without making the representatives of Kashmiris a part of it,” he asserted.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the AJK president said, “Pakistan recognises what we are saying or demanding with regard to the involvement of Kashmiris in the dialogues process to resolve the Kashmir issue.”

Saying that UN-sponsored plebiscite is the most preferred route to resolving the Kashmir conflict, the AJK president argued that Kashmiris are central to the resolution of the Kashmir conflict as they are primary party and their involvement is essential for finding a lasting solution to the conflict.

Terming systematic bloodshed and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as war crimes and the crimes against humanity, Khan held the Indian government, India’s ruling party BJP, extremist organization RSS, and the Indian army responsible for these crimes.

The 900,000 Indian troops are killing unarmed civilians, especially the youth in fake encounters every day, grabbing Kashmiris’ land and settling Hindu citizens transferred from India. In the last year, more than 3.2 million non-Kashmiris have settled in the occupied territory and thus India has launched not only a military but also a population invasion to change the demography of the region, he added.

“All these crimes committed by India are in fact war crimes and crimes against humanity for which the Indian government and its army should be held accountable and brought before the war crimes tribunal.

The state president said that Jammu and Kashmir is a region with a population of 20 million people who have to decide their own destiny and their own future through a referendum suggested and recognised by the Security Council of United Nations in many of its resolutions.

He said that just recently in 2018-2019, the UN Commission on Human Rights in its two reports reiterated that the right of Kashmiris to self-determination is inevitable and India is bound to respect this right of Kashmiris.

The president said, “We are also thankful to Pakistan for boldly declaring not to hold talks or establish trade relations with India until it restores the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reverses the actions of August 5, 2019.” These Indian actions, he pointed out, were taken in violation of international law, bilateral agreements, and the commitments made with the people of Kashmir.