Sindh govt decides against opening of schools on 7th

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has reiterated that schools will not open on Monday in the province of Sindh.

The minister made the statement in response to questions on whether or not schools in the province would reopen on Monday, June 7, after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had previously issued directives to keep all educational institutions closed until June 7.

Ghani stated that schools in Sindh would remain closed until the provincial government issues further orders, adding that the steering committee will convene in the coming days to make a decision.

“Schools will be shuttered not until June 7, but until the administration issues further orders,” he stated.

“The meeting will review the province’s coronavirus condition and decide whether or not educational institutions should be reopened,” he stated.

The standing group will also finalise the examination schedule, according to Ghani.