Bitcoin falls to $35,847 as cryptos’ market cap slips to $1.69tn

The crypto market continued struggling on Saturday amid calls for regulatory and anti-money laundering rules and the latest tweet of Tesla owner Elon Musk. The combined market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies shed 0.5 percent to reach $1.69 trillion as of 1315 GMT on Saturday, as digital currencies don’t take any day off and are freely traded outside standard hours for equity exchanges. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 2.35 percent to reach $35,847. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $671 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 0.76 percent to reach $2,617. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $304 billion. Similarly, XRP lost 1.47 percent to reach $0.934. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $93.3 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.68 with a 0.16 percent gain in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $54 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 2.33 percent to reach $0.370. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $48 billion.













