Ineos Aussie Richie Porte takes Criterium control

LA PLAGNE: As the Criterium du Dauphine climbed into the Alpine clouds on Saturday Australian Richie Porte emerged with the overall lead with one stage remaining. The stage itself was won by exultant Mark Padun of Bahrain Victorious, who threw back his head and laughed as he crossed the line at the La Plagne ski resort at 2072m above sea level. “When I crossed the line I thought I’d wake up in my bed,” said the 24-year-old Ukrainian who admitted attacking so that his mum would see him on television. Recent Ineos recruit Porte, third in last year’s Tour de France, attacked from a kilometre out and only Miguel Angle Lopez was able to follow, the Colombian coming third on the day. Overnight leader Alexey Lutsenko, a Kazakh who rides for of Astana, dropped to second overall at 17 seconds. Welshman Geraint Thomas, a team-mate of Porte’s at Ineos, in third. The stage took in the tough ascent and tight descent of the Cormet de Roselend with its hairpin bends and breathtaking lake below. Sunday’s final stage in the Upper Savoy includes some tough climbing but the finish line comes 16km after the final summit.













