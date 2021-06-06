Madonna celebrates her fathers 90th birthday with her 6 kids

Madonna made her father Silvio Ciccone’s 90th birthday one to remember!

The “Vogue” singer, 62, took all of her six children — Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twin daughters Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8 — to visit her dad at Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan for special occasion.

On Thursday, Madonna posted a video montage to show all the wonderful photos from the trip. The clip included sweet bonding moments between the kids and their grandfather, Stella and Estere running around the vineyard, Madonna snuggling with Lourdes, group photos of the family, and a three-tier cake surrounded by bottles of wine.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” the pop icon captioned the Instagram post. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life Again I thank you.”

She added, “It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday #ohfather #thestrangers @cicconevineyard.”

Earlier this week, the singer shared a video of her father leading a prayer before her concert in honor of the patriarch’s milestone birthday.

“Heavenly Father (Dad) Thank you for giving me life……..????????????????????,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G.”

Back in December, Madonna gave fans a glimpse of her home life by posting personal footage of herself spending Thanksgiving with her six children.

Later that month, she honored her kids by getting a tattoo of their initials.

The design, inked by tattoo artist East Iz at Hollywood’s Shamrock Social Club, featured the letters “L R D M S E” in a typewriter-style font on the inside of her wrist.

She showed off the finished product in a slideshow on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Inked for The Very First Time #family.”