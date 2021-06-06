Ellie Goulding shares first glimpse of baby Arthur in pregnancy video

Ellie Goulding has shared a glimpse of her baby son Arthur in a new video documenting her pregnancy. The musician, 34, welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April. A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed he is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling and revealed he was born on April 29. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year. “Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (Produced by @casparjopling ) Music by @tshamusic.” Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.













