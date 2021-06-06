Jamie Oliver wants to cook for frontline workers and other pandemic heroes

Jamie Oliver has announced he wants to cook for frontline workers and other COVID heroes to spoil them after everything they’ve done during the pandemic.

The celebrity chef has a new book and TV show, entitled Jamie Oliver: Together, coming out and said he has been pondering how to do “something that really matters”.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, he told fans: “I would love to cook for you.

“If you are someone that has contributed to everything that’s happened in the last year-and-a-half with COVID-19, a frontline worker, it could be in a hospital, it could be someone just looking after people.”

Oliver, 46, is planning six shows and said he needs “a whole bunch of people that deserve a little bit of love”.

“I’m looking for groups of four, five, six, seven people, and I need to kind of feel that I am picking the right people and that’s where you come in,” he said.

“If you know anyone that has gone far and beyond, please let me know.”

The father-of-five went on: “I want to get you to my house, I want to cook for you, I want to spoil you.

“I’m going to get you fed and watered and we are going to have a real laugh.

“You don’t have to do anything, there is no pressure. I’m just going to look after you.”

The TV star added: “And that’s my little gift to a handful of you.”