Economic policies of PPP only can take country forward: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that economic policies of his party only can take the country forward, as he vowed to provide basic necessities to the masses if PPP comes to power.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP is the only party that formulates the budget while keeping in mind the monthly expenses of a common man. Polices of right-wing parties intend to only benefit the elite class, he added.

Bilawal said that PPP has always lived up to its promise of providing food, clothes, housing and employment to all citizens of the country.

A day earlier, Bilawal had said that PM Imran Khan or his ministers had no idea about the miseries of the common man. “The prime minister says hard times are over, but that is only the case for his ATM machines [rich sponsors]. On the other hand, the lives of the common man are getting harsher than before but the prime minister claims that the economy is growing.”

The PPP chief had said inflation in Pakistan was higher than the entire South Asia but the premier says the economy was growing. “I wish the prime minister knew what the problems of the people are.”

He had questioned if the economy was growing then why the government was begging in the world and why it did not “kick out” the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The prime minister says the GDP is increasing but the government is begging the Islamic countries for help,” he had added.

Bilawal had also said that his party would support Shehbaz Sharif on the budget despite the inappropriate behaviour of some PML-N members. “I unconditionally say to Shehbaz Sharif in front of the media that all PPP members will be in your support with regards to the parliament and this [upcoming] budget despite the tantrums [of some PML-N members],” he had said. “PPP members will come and vote on the day of the budget and now it is up to Shehbaz as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly to do his work and stop the government’s budget,” he had added.