Punjab enhances vaccination centres to inoculate more people

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that 1,68,700 people were vaccinated across the province in Punjab in last 24 hours.

“Around 4.6 million people have got vaccine doses in the province so far,” CM Buzdar stated.

The number of coronavirus vaccination centres have been increased to 677 in the province and a central vaccination centre will work 24 hours in each district.

The government has decided to establish Covid vaccination centres in all 27 teaching hospitals of the province in order to vaccinate a target population of 67m by the end of 2021.

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has issued a notification on Friday with instructions to all vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendents of the teaching institutions to establish vaccination centres. The vaccination centres at the hospitals will start functioning from June 07 (Monday).

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the best arrangements have been made at the vaccination centres for citizens. He urged people to be quick in getting vaccinated and advised them to avoid rumours with regard to the coronavirus vaccine.

He also urged people to wear masks to save themselves and their dear ones from the virus.

Punjab’s chief minister directed concerned government departments and institutions to implement government guidelines at any cost.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been taking effective measures to control environmental pollution.

He said that projects like Clean and Green Pakistan and the Billion Tree Tsunami will help to overcome climate change issues of the country.

In his message on world environment day, he said the PTI government had turned the tree-planting drive into a movement.

He termed environmental pollution a challenge for the whole world as well as for Pakistan and asserted that “We have to provide a clean and healthy environment to our coming generations.”

He said that environmental pollution was badly affecting human health and destroying the climate. The comity of nations must work together to control the factors which were affecting the environment, he added.

Forests play a vital role to protect the environment, therefore, its protection to overcome pollution was utmost necessary. There was no alternative to the beauty of lush green and dense forests, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the masses to protect the environment from the effects due to climate changes and to ensure the clean, green as well as natural environment.