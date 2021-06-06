FBR withdraws Rs 5.02m from bank account of Javed Hashmi’s daughter

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn millions of rupees from the bank account of the daughter of a senior politician from Multan on account of tax recovery. Talking to a private TV channel, senior politician Javed Hashmi said the Multan Deputy Commissioner on behalf of the FBR withdrew Rs5.02 million from her daughter Amina Hashmi’s bank account. He said through these tactics the government wanted to “break” him. “I am being financially weakened,” he added. Javed Hashmi said his daughter sold her 40-year-old plot and deposited the money in her bank account. “My daughter wanted to buy me a big car,” he further said. Hashmi said his daughter’s dealings were not taxable and even the notice sent to them in this regard carried a date of June 15. He said the government has committed contempt of court as the high court had ordered that the government cannot withdraw money from anyone’s bank account. Hashmi said he will move court over contempt of court and for the return of millions.













